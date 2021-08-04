Nowshera police launch probe into killing of two passers-by

NOWSHERA: District Police Officer Muhammad Iqbal on Tuesday launched an investigation into the recent killing of two passers-by in a recent action by the Anti-Car-Lifting Cell of the Nowshera Police.

KP Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari had taken notice of the incident and ordered a high-level investigation.

The DPO had earlier suspended three personnel of the Anti-Car-Lifting Cell of Nowshera Police and closed them to the Police Lines.

It may be mentioned that two passers-by were crushed to death and the driver of a non-custom paid (NCP) vehicle sustained injuries during a chase by the personnel of Anti-Car-Lifting Cell wearing Excise Department uniform the previous day.

The personnel of the Anti-Car-Lifting Cell had dressed themselves in Excise Department uniform and were busy checking NCP vehicles near Colonel Sher Khan Interchange on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway.

In the meantime, an NCP car coming from Islamabad was signalled to stop for checking.

However, the driver accelerated the vehicle in the opposite direction towards Islamabad to escape arrest by ‘fake’ personnel of the Excise Department.

The ‘fake’ personnel chased the fleeing vehicle. In the process, the NCP car driver and the staff of the Anti-Car-Lifting Cell crushed two passers-by to death near the Swabi Interchange.

The Anti-Car-Lifting Cell personnel fled the scene after the incident.

When contacted, the Excise Department told the Nowshera police that they had not deputed any team for checking the NCP vehicles on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway and that exposed the entire fake episode of Anti-Car-Lifting Cell personnel.