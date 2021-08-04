Strict measures

The Sindh government’s lockdown policies are reasonable and wise. It was surprising to see that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) opposed this decision. Why didn’t the competent authority take into consideration the fact that so far, the country hasn’t even fully vaccinated 10 percent of its population? The Delta variant of the coronavirus is far more transmissible and is affecting the younger population. At present, the number of unvaccinated people contracting the virus is quite high. ICUs and hospital beds are filling up.

This new variant is not like the previous variants, and it is difficult to deal with it. On that basis, it can be safely said that the Sindh government is on the right side.

M Shaikh

Islamabad