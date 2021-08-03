Pakistani culture tour exhibition inaugurated in Qingdao

BEIJING: Pakistani Culture Tour Exhibition Gandhara’s Smile was inaugurated in Shanghai Cooperation Organization Demonstration Area (SCODA) Qingdao.

According to a report published by China Economy Net on Monday, ancient Gandhara civilization has left indelible footprints in the realm of arts, architecture, cultures and spiritually.The most enduring feature of Gandhara is its art which mesmerizes the world with its artist brilliance, innovation and intense devotion. It is learned that the central figure of Gandhara is Lord Buddha, which has also been exhibited at the center display of the hall.

Chairing the session, Wang Zihai, Executive Director of Pakistan China Center (PCC), highlighted that under the framework of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a great deal of projects that benefit people’s livelihood, including energy, roads, ports, economic parks, agriculture, science and technology, and education, are taking root and bearing fruit in Pakistan.

“Belt and Road Initiative’s promotion of the Silk Road spirit of peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit, and the promotion of people’s livelihood are very consistent with Gandhara’s broad-mindedness in embracing the achievements of different civilizations.”

Ms Syeda Saira Raza, official of Pakistani Embassy in China, stated at the occasion that while celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan, it is also an opportune moment to celebrate the achievement of ancient Gandhara civilization on the common heritage of the two countries.