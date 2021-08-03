Money-laundering cases, others: NAB has solid evidence against untouchables, says chairman

ISLAMABAD: NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said the anti-graft body has solid evidence against untouchables in cases related to money-laundering, fake accounts, misuse of authority, assets beyond known sources and cheating the public at large.

“The NAB has proved that its actions against corrupt elements are across the board as it does not believe in victimisation and the prestige and reputation of NAB has increased manifold due to its indiscriminate and visible action against big fish,” he said in a statement Monday. He said the NAB has filed 1273 corruption cases having an accumulative value of Rs1305 billion which are sub judice. He said the NAB during 2018 to 2020 has recovered Rs502 billion from corrupt elements which is a record achievement as compared to other years which shows commitment and dedication of NAB officers towards performance of their national responsibilities in eradication of corruption from the country.

He said the NAB has recovered Rs814 billion directly or indirectly from corrupt elements since the bureau’s inception, which is more recovery as compared to other such anti-corruption organisations.

The NAB is a people-friendly institution and its performance has been lauded by reputed national and international institutions, he added. He said the NAB has become a role model for Saarc countries in eradication of corruption as Pakistan has become first chairman of Saarc Anti-Corruption Forum which is a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB. “NAB is the focal organisation of Pakistan under the United National Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC)”.

He said Pakistan is the only country with whom China has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for eradication of corruption. Pakistan and China are jointly working for ensuring transparency in CPEC projects.