 
close
Tue Aug 03, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2021

Corona vaccination: Sindh govt withdraws CNIC condition for youths

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2021

FIle photo
FIle photo

KARACHI: The Sindh government Monday extended the coronavirus vaccination facility to the people having attained 18 years of age but lacking the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC).

The spokesman for the Sindh government’s Health Department said any document like the birth certificate, B-Form, or academic certificates could be presented to prove one’s identity to get the jab. These documents could be presented to prove the personal identity if one doesn’t have the CNIC.

He said in case of house servants having no CNIC, the employer will fill out the pro forma at the vaccination center and provide his/her own personal details enabling the servant to jet the vaccine jab.

Latest News