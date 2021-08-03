Sunset Studios expands into UK

London: Hollywood’s Sunset Studios on Monday announced plans for a major film and television studio in the UK, which is experiencing blockbuster investment from the United States.

Sunset owners -- real estate giant Hudson Pacific Properties and private equity group Blackstone -- plan to splash more than £700 million ($973 million, 818 million euros) on the facility in Broxbourne, near London. The project is expected to create more than 4,500 permanent jobs and contribute over £300 million annually into the local economy, a statement said.