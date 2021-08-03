Coronavirus claims 9 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR: The deadly coronavirus claimed nine more lives and infected 458 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

With the latest fatalities, the death toll from the infectious disease rose to 4,477 in KP. The viral infection has infected 1,45,306 people in the province so far. Of nine fatalities, five were reported from Peshawar alone.

Peshawar has lost 2,166 people to the infectious disease since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. Besides Peshawar, two patients each died in Swat and Abbottabad.Of 458 positive cases, Peshawar reported 215, Abbottabad 49, Mansehra 47, Mardan and Swat 19 each, Kohat and Chitral Lower also reported 14 cases each.

Other districts including Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Hangu, Haripur, Battagram, Bajaur, Upper Chitral, Malaknad, Shangla, Lower Dir, Swabi, Mohmand, Khyber and Charsadda also reported positive cases of coronavirus.