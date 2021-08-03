 
close
Tue Aug 03, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 3, 2021

For education

Newspost

 
August 3, 2021

This refers to the article ‘Textbooks of ‘respectability’’ (August 1) by Dr Ayesha Razzaque. The brilliant article has raised many questions. Did the founders of Pakistan have any idea that the nation would reach the point where regressive ideas would be taught to young students? Is this the Naya Pakistan that was promised by the PTI?

Do we want to create a country where students have no liberty to think beyond the narrow boundaries of the prescribed textbooks? Who has permitted the textbook board to publish such books?

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Latest News