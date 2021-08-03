For education

This refers to the article ‘Textbooks of ‘respectability’’ (August 1) by Dr Ayesha Razzaque. The brilliant article has raised many questions. Did the founders of Pakistan have any idea that the nation would reach the point where regressive ideas would be taught to young students? Is this the Naya Pakistan that was promised by the PTI?

Do we want to create a country where students have no liberty to think beyond the narrow boundaries of the prescribed textbooks? Who has permitted the textbook board to publish such books?

Dr Najeeb A Khan