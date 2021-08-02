Bajwa to address conference today

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Asif Bajwa will address a press conference on Monday (today) in Lahore. It is expected that he will announce the names of those players whom PHF is going to give central contracts on the lines of Pakistan Cricket Board, 'The News' has learnt.

PHF has decided that they would give contracts to 20 players. It invited 32 players to Lahore last week but most of them failed the fitness test due to which it is possible that PHF would announce fewer than 20 names.

Sources said that Rs50,000 would be given to players of the A category, Rs40,000 B category and Rs30,000 C category.

If the players' performance declined in international hockey competitions, they could be demoted.

The PHF secretary will also brief the media about the Pakistan senior and junior hockey teams participation for international competitions in near future.

Pakistan seniors are to participate in Asian Champions Trophy in October 2021, and the juniors in Junior Asia Cup, of which schedule is yet to be announced by Asian Hockey Federation (AFC).