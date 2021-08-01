Smart lockdown imposed in Upper Chitral

CHITRAL: The coronavirus is spreading fast as 10 more suspected patients reported for the viral infection in Mastuj Khas in Upper Chitral district on Saturday.

The sources said that the Covid-19 positivity rate jumped to 18 percent in the district owing to the non-observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the disease.

The district administration has imposed a smart lockdown in Saidabad in Parwag Bala and Shago Nandoor in Snoghur for 10 days.

The smart lockdown was imposed after the district health officer declared the areas as hotspots.

District Health Officer Ramat Aman said that SOPs would be implemented in letter and spirit in the affected areas.

He appealed to the people to adopt SOPs and avoid visiting bazaars and crowded places to stem the spread of fast-travelling viruses and save precious lives.

Aga Khan Health Service regional head for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, Mirajuddin said that AKHSP had established state-of-the-art 20-bed centre for corona infected patients.