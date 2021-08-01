Israel pushes for UN action against Iran

Jerusalem: Israel is pressing for international action against Iran over a deadly attack on a ship managed by an Israeli billionaire, branding Tehran an "exporter of terrorism" after the likely drone strike.

The MT Mercer Street tanker was struck on Thursday in the northern Indian Ocean, killing two crew members, in what the United States said was a drone-style attack.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the strike, but maritime industry analysts Dryad Global said "this latest attack has the hallmarks of the ongoing Israel/Iran ‘shadow war’".