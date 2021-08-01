Wildfires highlight need for climate action: Biden

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: President Joe Biden spoke on Friday with governors of several western US states where severe wildfires are devastating communities, telling them the crisis highlights the urgent need for action to stem climate change.
In a teleconference from the White House, the president saluted the "heroes" fighting the 66 wildfires now burning across parts of the scorched western landscape, and said more resources must be used in fighting the blazes. "They need more help," Biden said.