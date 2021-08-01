 
Sun Aug 01, 2021
Wildfires highlight need for climate action: Biden

World

Washington: President Joe Biden spoke on Friday with governors of several western US states where severe wildfires are devastating communities, telling them the crisis highlights the urgent need for action to stem climate change.

In a teleconference from the White House, the president saluted the "heroes" fighting the 66 wildfires now burning across parts of the scorched western landscape, and said more resources must be used in fighting the blazes. "They need more help," Biden said.

