Act responsibly

The Sindh government has taken a good step by imposing a lockdown in Karachi. However, something is still missing – the implementation of SOPs. Even though the city is under a strict lockdown, many people are still out on roads unnecessarily. This negligence can make the situation even worse. The fight against Covid-19 cannot be fought by the government of we don’t cooperate with it.
Waseem Ahmed
Hub