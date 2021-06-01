close
Tue Jun 01, 2021
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2021

Two more shopping malls sealed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Two more shopping malls were sealed and Rs 35,000 fine was imposed on violators for violating coronavirus SOPs on Monday. According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, some 1,697 shopping malls, 355 restaurants, 113 private schools, 46 marriage halls, seven private offices, a bus stand and four grocery shops were sealed and 145 public transports were impounded while 1,011 people who were walking on highways and public places without face masks were arrested since March 15, 2021.

