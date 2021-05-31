No smoking

It is heartening to note that the government has finally decided to impose health levy on cigarettes and other tobacco products to discourage smoking. In 2012, about 86 billion cigarettes were consumed in Pakistan, which translates to more than 235 million cigarettes per day. According to another report, tobacco is consumed in about 45 percent Pakistani households. Every year, the sale of cigarettes increases across the country. The availability of cheap cigarettes allows young people to develop the injurious habit of smoking.

Smoking is the single largest cause of many lethal diseases. It is estimated that some 75,000 persons using tobacco die prematurely every year in the country, while the health of millions remains at great risk. Due to huge revenues earned on cigarettes and tobacco, the past governments remained insensitive and indifferent to the hazards of smoking. The government’s decision to adopt policy measures to check smoking is a step in the right direction.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad