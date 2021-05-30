Key TTP leader found murdered

KUNAR: Mufti Khalid, a central leader of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, has been reportedly found murdered in the Kunar province of Afghanistan.

Mufti Khalid, a TTP council member, was killed by unidentified person(s) while he was traveling, sources quoted the police as saying. He belonged to Buner and was a close associate of notorious TTP chief Mullah Fazlullah, the sources said. He is believed to be the mastermind behind the suicide bombing of an election rally in 2008, sources said.