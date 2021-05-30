Ali Zafar may take one month to submit report on JKT

LAHORE: Senator Ali Zafar might take at least one month to submit his final report on the legal status of the cases against Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) and his family, The News has learnt. The workload is huge and Senator Ali Zafar has no other option but seek more time for sifting heaps of papers, involving over 20 accounts of the family. From a few initially-tasked accounts, it is learnt, the senator has stumbled upon more, which demand a closer probe. He will not be able to furnish a comprehensive finding till he connects all the financial dots vis-à-vis the JKT business empire, sources reveal. This, by all means, doesn’t imply that the unfolding facts might go against JKT.

While talking to The News, he confirmed the timeframe for the submission of the report, besides criticising speculations in all quarters. He is firmly set to deliver what is demanded of him.

When The News approached Special Assistant to the PM Mirza Shahzad Akbar, he didn’t attend the calls or messages in this regard.

A senior legislator in the JKT camp also confirmed that the report was expected to be published in the time already mentioned