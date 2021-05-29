close
Sat May 29, 2021
May 29, 2021

Qureshi arrives in Iraq on 3-day visit

May 29, 2021

BAGHDAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday arrived in the capital of Iraq, where he will hold detailed discussions with the leadership on bilateral cooperation and on unity of Muslim Ummah.The minister was received at Baghdad International Airport by Iraq’s Deputy Foreign Minister Dr Saleh Al-Tamimi, Iraqi Ambassador in Pakistan Hamid Lafta, Pakistan’s ambassador-designate to Iraq Ahmed Amjad Ali and senior Iraqi foreign ministry officials.

