PML-N celebrates Yaum-e-Takbeer in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) arranged a function here on Friday to mark the 23rd anniversary of the nuclear detonations.

The PML-N government had conducted six nuclear tests on May 28 in 1998 in response to the nuclear detonations made by India. The day was later celebrated as Yaum-e-Takbeer. The party president for KP, Engineer Amir Muqam, was chief guest at the function which was organised in the provincial metropolis to mark the occasion.

In his address, Amir Muqam said it was the PML-N government headed by the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif that braved all international pressures and decided to conduct nuclear tests that made the defence of the country impregnable.

He said Nawaz Sharif was determined to strengthen the economy of the country after the nuclear detonations but conspiracies were hatched and he was overthrown that put the country's development process in the reverse gear.

The PML N leader said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had failed to deliver, adding it was time to bring true leadership in power to put the country on road to progress and development.

Our correspondent from Lahore adds: PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that on May 28, Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan the first atomic power among the Muslim nations. She said that she wanted to congratulate the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbir.

Answering a question during her media talk here Friday, she alleged that Sheikh Rashid also got benefits in Rawalpindi Ring Road case. Azma Bukhari said that attacks on journalists were taking place under the nose of Sheikh Rashid. The nations always remember their heroes. On May 28, Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan the first atomic power among the Muslim nations, she said adding at that time he didn’t take any international pressure and did what the nation wanted.

She said that Nawaz Sharif's address to the nation after the atomic testing would be written in golden letters. She claimed that all progress in the country was made during the PML-N era. She alleged that the government continued to extract its revenge from the opposition and a recent example was the false FIR registered against PML-N MPA Mian Naveed from Pakpattan.