PTI leader passes away

MANSEHRA: The journalist-turned politician and a writer of many books, Malik Mushtaq Khatana, died of the coronavirus here Friday.

Khatana was hospitalised at the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad following being tested positive for the Covid-19 last week where he breathed his last. The body was shifted to Mohallah Channia for burial.

People from different walks of life, politicians and journalists largely attended the funeral prayer following which he was buried at his ancestral graveyard here. Khatana was the tehsil president of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in Mansehra and an active social worker. He was a regular column contributor for a local Urdu daily Shamal and highlighted community issues through his pen. Khatana had also remained the president of the Mansehra Press Club and wrote many books.

He also contested the teshil nazism’s election in 2002 and voted to the office by the people with the thumping majority. Khatana had left behind a widow and two sons, one of them the Adnan Khatana, a lawyer by profession.