NAVTTC establishes school of hospitality & culinary arts

Islamabad : To make internationally recognised qualifications available in Pakistan, NAVTTC is establishing ‘Pak-Finland School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts’ at ITHM, Lahore. The inaugural ceremony of institute establishment of Pak-Finland School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts, was held at National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) headquarters.

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission is striving to uplift the quality of TVET sector of Pakistan to bring it at par with international standards. In order to achieve this objective international collaboration for joint training programs and affiliation with institutions of international repute are NAVTTC’s core strategies.

NAVTTC collaborated with globally high-ranked and Finland’s leading hospitality institute, the Turku Vocational Institute (TAI) to establish Pak-Finland School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts in Lahore in collaboration with Institute of Tourism and Hospitality and Management Lahore (ITHM).

In his message conveyed by Ambassador of Pakistan to Finland the Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi mentioned that establishment of this institute is an important milestone to commemorate the 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Finland and Pakistan.

In his message he congratulated NAVTTC and TAI on establishment of institute and referred that is in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to develop the tourism sector in Pakistan according to the global standards.