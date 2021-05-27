Mass vaccination centres for COVID-19 open at KMU, Mardan

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar and KP Health Department in collaboration have established a large-scale Mass Vaccination Centre for COVID-19.

Health Secretary Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, KMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-ul-Haq and 102 Brigade Commander Brigadier Muddassir inaugurated the facility. Director-General Health Services Dr. Muhammad Niaz, District Health Officer Peshawar, Dr Azmat, KMU Senate Member Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi Focal Person, Mass Vaccination Centre Dr Khalid Rehman, 59 Punjab Regiment Commandant Lt. Col. Jawad Jamil and other officials were there.

The centre has been set up in collaboration with KMU and Health Department in which there is scope for vaccination of up to two thousand people daily.

Initially, 11 vaccination desks have been established of which six are reserved for men while four for Women. A desk is also reserved for the disabled and elderly people.

The people have been asked to use Gate No 2 of KMU near Peshawar Institute of Cardiology and NAB when they come for vaccination.

The aspirants were asked to SMS their Computerised National Identity Card number to 1166 and must bring along the cell phone with code coming for vaccination.

It has also directed for strict implementation of relevant standard operating procedures of COVID-19 during a visit to the mass vaccination centre.

Meanwhile, Professor Dr Zia-ul-Haq welcomed the establishment of the Mass Vaccination Centre at the KMU and termed it as a timely step for the people of the province and especially Peshawar.

He said the KMU staff has been in the front line against corona since day one and now with the establishment of the Mass Vaccination Center, KMU has once again taken the lead.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Mardan Division Abdul Jabbar Shah on Wednesday inaugurated a mass vaccination centre in Mardan. Deputy commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif and other officials of the health department and local administration accompanied the commissioner.

Abdul Jabbar Shah visited different sections of the mass vaccination centre and spoke to health workers and people there for their vaccination.

The commissioner said the basic purpose of establishing the centre was to reduce burden on hospitals and facilitate the general public and vaccinate maximum people under one roof.

He said that the centre had a capacity for 1000 people and it would remain open from 8am till 8pm in the evening, while the staff would work in two shifts.

Besides vaccination, he said, people would be issued certificates in the same centre upon their completion of two doses of the vaccine.

The commissioner urged people to benefit from this opportunity as the government was providing them free vaccines, saying there is no other way to get rid of the fatal coronavirus except the vaccine.