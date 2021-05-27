Corona claims 5 more lives, 182 get infected

Islamabad : As many as five more confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district lost their lives due to the illness in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the region to 1,700 while 182 new patients were reported from the twin cities that took the total number of patients so far registered from the region to 104,709.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, out of 339,518 persons so far scheduled for vaccination against COVID-19 from the federal capital, as many as 274434 persons have been vaccinated against the infection till May 25.

We have touched around 12,000 vaccinations a day and want to encourage everyone to walk in and get vaccinated, he said. He added that in the last 24 hours, 133 patients have been reported out of around 5,000 tests run in the federal capital with a positivity rate of 2.68 per cent, the lowest in the last three months.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that another two patients have died of COVID-19 from the federal capital and three from Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours while 133 new patients have been reported from ICT and 49 from Rawalpindi district.

Death of another two patients from the federal capital in the last 24 hours has taken death toll from ICT to 748 while three more deaths caused by COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district has taken the death toll from the district to 952.

The total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the federal capital has reached 80662 of which 72,739 patients have recovered. The number of active cases from the federal capital was recorded as 7,175 on Wednesday after recovery of 330 cases in the last 24 hours.

In-charge District COVID-19 Cell Rawalpindi Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Jawad Zahid informed ‘The News’ that as many as 1,816 tests were conducted in the district in the last 24 hours of which 50 were diagnosed with COVID-19.