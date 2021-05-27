Private bill submitted in PA for making marriage compulsory after 18

By our correspondent

A private bill has been submitted in the Sindh Assembly proposing to make it mandatory upon the parents to marry their children after 18 years of age, as otherwise they could face a Rs500 fine for violating the proposed law.

The lone member of opposition Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal in the Sindh Assembly, Syed Abdul Rasheed, has submitted the draft of his private bill in the secretariat of the assembly. The title of the private bill is “Sindh Compulsory Marriage Act-2021”.

The proposed bill makes it compulsory every person turning 18 to marry. The proposed law would also make it binding upon the parents to submit an affidavit in the office of the deputy commissioner, explaining why they are unable to marry off their children at the age of 18 years.

In case of failure to submit any such affidavit, the parents could face a Rs500 fine for each of their unmarried children. In his video message after submitting his proposed bill, the MMA lawmaker said his bill was fully in accordance with the teachings of Islam, which called for marriage after attaining adulthood.

He said the government should introduce laws and make efforts to ensure austerity in marriage functions. He said the government should play its due part to make marriages an easy task with no undue burden on the parents in accordance with the teachings of Islam.

He hoped that his proposed law would be help in supporting the youth and curbing immoral activities in the society.