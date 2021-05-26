Substandard APCs being used against dacoits: SHC

SUKKUR:The Sindh High Court (SHC), Sukkur Bench, on Tuesday asked what type of police operation was being carried out in the Katcha area.

While hearing a case of shifting the cattle farms from the Sukkur city to the Cattle Colony here on Thursday, Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar observed that dacoits were abusing policemen after seizing armoured personnel carrier (APC). Advocate Shabbir Ahmed Shar requested the court to exempt the police from hearing because they were busy in an operation against criminals in the Katcha areas. At this, Justice Gorar remarked that the police had failed to secure the lives of people and added sub-standard APCs are being used in the police operation against dacoits in which policemen were being killed. Advocate Shar told the court that the police were now taking the help of Rangers in the operation, adding that dacoits were sitting in the bungalows of influential people.

Meanwhile, the Sukkur administration, in its report, submitted about the shifting of the cattle farms from the city said many cattle farms had been shifted to the Cattle Colony and the process of further shifting of farms was in progress.

Operation against the owners of the cattle farmers, who are reluctant to shift their cattle to the cattle colony, is in progress, it added. Later, the court adjourned the case.