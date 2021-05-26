UK can deport Nawaz through executive order: Shahzad

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar said Tuesday the United Kingdom could deport PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif through an executive order. Shehzad Akbar's comments came during his meeting with a delegation of Islamabad High Court Journalists Association, where he further said the UK government had been asked to decide the matter in accordance with the law. Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry and Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib were also in attendance during the meeting, Geo News reported. Shahzad Akbar claimed that under UK laws, a convicted person cannot be given a visit visa, adding that he has informed the British government that Nawaz Sharif is a convicted offender. He said the UK government had also been informed that Nawaz Sharif went to the country for medical treatment, but according to the Pakistani government's information, the former prime minister has not even received "a single injection to get himself treated." Shahzad Akbar said the UK government is asking Pakistan to request Nawaz Sharif's extradition, and in response, Pakistan asked the UK government whether its laws permitted him to reside in the country on a visit visa or not. The adviser said extradition is a long process which may take up to five years.