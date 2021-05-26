JUI-F’s Hassan files petition against 'rigging' in PS-70

KARACHI: The JUI-F candidate, Maulana Gul Hassan, on Tuesday filed a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), seeking re-election in PS-70 in district Badin. In his petition, JUI-F candidate Hassan charged the PPPP’s winning candidate and the Sindh government with various allegations of rigging, demanding to declare the by-election results null and void. It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ Dada Mohammad Halepoto had won the PS-70 by-polls, held on May 20, after securing 46,000 votes and defeating JUI-F’s Maulana Hassan, who received only 6,200 votes.