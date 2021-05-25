Three killed in different incidents

SUKKUR: As many as three people were killed in Ghotki and Jacobabad on Monday in two different clashes.Reports said in a clash between the members of Chachar and Malghani clans over a land dispute, Ghulam Nabi Chachar was killed in Gharhi Khero, Jacobabad. Reports said a linesman Rasheed Mirani was killed by the people of Jiskani clan, when he stopped them from making illegal (Kunda) connections in Ghotki. In another incident, in a clash between two groups of Chachar clan in Adilpur, Ghotki, over a local issue, Saifullah Chachar was killed.