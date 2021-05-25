Three killed in different incidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: As many as three people were killed in Ghotki and Jacobabad on Monday in two different clashes.Reports said in a clash between the members of Chachar and Malghani clans over a land dispute, Ghulam Nabi Chachar was killed in Gharhi Khero, Jacobabad. Reports said a linesman Rasheed Mirani was killed by the people of Jiskani clan, when he stopped them from making illegal (Kunda) connections in Ghotki. In another incident, in a clash between two groups of Chachar clan in Adilpur, Ghotki, over a local issue, Saifullah Chachar was killed.