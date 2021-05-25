close
Tue May 25, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2021

2 sisters die after falling into gorge

Peshawar

BARA: Two sisters died after falling into a gorge here on Monday, local sources said. The sources said the two daughters of one Niazmeen had gone to a hill to collect firewood when they fell into deep a ravine. Both the sisters suffered injuries in the fall. The Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the spot after learning about the incident. The injured were taken to Dogra Hospital where both of them succumbed to injuries.

