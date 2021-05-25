2 sisters die after falling into gorge

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BARA: Two sisters died after falling into a gorge here on Monday, local sources said. The sources said the two daughters of one Niazmeen had gone to a hill to collect firewood when they fell into deep a ravine. Both the sisters suffered injuries in the fall. The Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the spot after learning about the incident. The injured were taken to Dogra Hospital where both of them succumbed to injuries.