Donations sought for LGH Palestinian Fund

LAHORE:Ameer Uddin Medical College and Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has appeal to the medical community and philanthropists, especially graduate specialist consultants and physicians of Postgraduate Medical Institute serving overseas, for generous financial support to their Palestinian brethren as they must have full confidence that the every penny of their money raised will be honestly deposited in the Palestinian Relief Fund. In addition, medicines are also needed to treat the wounded Palestinians and people can donate in the form of medicines as well. He pointed out that Bait-ul-Islam, which has access to Palestine, should fully be supported for this noble cause and should not spare a single minute to help their Muslim brothers and sisters of Palestine.