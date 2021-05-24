close
Mon May 24, 2021
AFP
May 24, 2021

Police, soldiers killed in eastern Myanmar amid heavy fighting

Yangon: Dozens of Myanmar security force members were killed on Sunday, rebel fighters said, after heavy fighting in the coup-hit country’s eastern fringe. Myanmar has been in chaos since the February putsch, as the military uses lethal force to crack down on dissent. The civilian death toll has climbed to at least 815 people, according to a local monitoring group.

