To the international community

Dear Global Leaders, Influencers, Thinkers, Diplomats, and Parliamentarians: You are aware of the barbaric attacks by the Israeli armed forces on the besieged territory of Sheikh Jarrah, Jerusalem, and Gaza, as a result of which hundreds of women, men and children have been wounded, displaced and multiple killed. These illegal acts of aggression have again exposed the brutal nature of the Israeli regime, which takes unilateral military action, amounting to terrorism.

As secretary of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), National Assembly of Pakistan, I express deep concern over the increasing violence and brutality perpetrated against the Palestinian people by Israel’s apartheid regime that has caused demolition of homes, destruction of hospitals, roads, blockade of emergency services, and media censorship. The women of Pakistan denounce and reject the continued practice of expanding settlements through forced evictions by this apartheid regime; these settlements are in complete violation of Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

In this setting, Pakistan, being a Muslim democracy, calls upon the international community including the UN, to act immediately to bring an end to use of military power by the Israeli terror regime. We demand that the Security Council take necessary actions under Chapter VII of the UN Charter to bring an end to the ongoing crimes against humanity targeting innocent Palestinian women and children. I must also refer to the fact that Pakistan introduced resolutions in the UN regarding Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT), especially the pivotal UN Security Council Resolution 271 that was adopted after the incident of the burning of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in 1969.

The political leadership of Premier Imran Khan has set the global desire for peace and supremacy of international law into action by mobilizing world leadership to stop Israeli aggression. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s firm stance in the UN General Assembly; passage of a unanimous Resolution (17-5-2021) to condemn Israeli aggression and show support for Palestinian people by the National Assembly is a continuation of the same unrelenting resolve.

Representing fifty percent population of the country, the women parliamentarians of Pakistan stand firm to uphold and safeguard human rights. Now is the time to set into action our vision of shared values of humanity across borders irrespective of religion, colour, caste, and creed to fight injustices. Immediate decisive steps by the UN for safety of mothers, adolescent girls, and children are key to break the illegal Israeli blockade.

Hence, we call upon parliaments around the world, the international community, human rights agencies and defenders, and the international media and civil society to take cognizance of and action against ethnic cleansing, genocide and forced displacement of the Palestinian people, and to establish an international protection mechanism such as a humanitarian assistance corridor for suffering women and children.

It is time for change. Global trends and the continued urge for making democracy relevant for disadvantaged groups argue that we as legislators ensure that the shackles of violence threatening world peace are broken, all voices are heard, and human rights are safeguarded.

The writer is a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, and secretary of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus. Twitter: @MunazaHassan