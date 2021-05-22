ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has said that aggressive and systematic propaganda against the Bureau was going on and those who do not know the Constitution were criticising the NAB law.

Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting on Friday to review the performance of NAB Rawalpindi at the NAB headquarters, which was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB Hussain Asghar, Prosecutor General Accountability Syed Asghar Haider, DG Operations NAB Zahir Shah, DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi and other senior officers the bureau.

The chairman said critics term the NAB law draconian. “Those who criticise the Bureau forget that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has reviewed the NAB laws and never declare these as draconian,” he said. The meeting was told that NAB Rawalpindi, has recovered Rs23.852 billion in fake bank accounts scam cases and filed 14 references in this regard in accountability courts.

During the meeting, DG NAB-Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi informed the meeting that NAB Rawalpindi had filed 14 references in fake bank accounts scam cases, which are under adjudication before the Accountability Courts, Islamabad.

The DG NAB Rawalpindi informed the meeting that it had also filed a reference against Ahsan Iqbal, former federal minister for planning & development & reforms (P&D) and others before the Accountability Court, Islamabad. The reference has been filed in connection with the Narowal Sports City project in which accused Ahsan Iqbal misused his authority to illegally enhance the scope of the project from Rs34.75 million to Rs2,994 million approx.

Moreover, he informed the meeting that accused Ahsan Iqbal, by misusing his authority illegally and unlawfully, without any justification, increased the cost of the project from 730 million to Rs3 billion (approx), by misusing his authority for personal political mileage.

DG NAB Rawalpindi informed the meeting that accused Ahsan Iqbal from 2012-13 to 2016-17 diverted about 90pc of sports funds of M/o IPC to his constituency by misusing his position to cement his political position by depriving the whole country through blatant conflict of interest.

Further, DG NAB Rawalpindi informed the meeting that NAB Rawalpindi had filed 31 references of Modarba cases before the Accountability Courts and recovered Rs1 billion besides frozen assets worth Rs1,646.5 million.

The number of victims is 31,524 whereas the NAB has arrested 45 accused persons in Modarba scam. The chairman NAB appreciated the excellent performance of NAB Rawalpindi under the supervision of DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi.