SHC seeks NAB arguments on pleas of Sharjeel’s spouse, mother against their names on ECL

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday directed a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) special prosecutor to argue on applications filed by the wife and mother of Pakistan Peoples Party MPA and former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon seeking review of the order with regard to the placement of their names on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Applicants Sadaf Sharjeel and Zeenat Inam submitted that the high court had confirmed their pre-arrest bail in the reference filed against Memon and others in a case pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income but directed the ministry of interior to place their names on the ECL.

They submitted that it had already come on record that they had heavy investments in the United Arab Emirates and were partners in a company named IGG business service. They submitted that the company formed a substantial part of their income and therefore any preclusion from participating in the said business would be contrary to the Article 18 of the Constitution.

The applicants submitted that due to the placement of their names on the ECL, they were unable to attend business meetings and could suffer financial losses due to that.

They requested the high court to review the order with regard to the placement of their names on the ECL and allow them to travel abroad as neither NAB nor the federation had requested the court to place their names on the ECL.

A NAB counsel sought time to file comments and argue on the application. An SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha directed the NAB special prosecutor to appear before the high court and argue the matter on the next hearing.

It is pertinent to mention that NAB had filed a reference against Memon and others alleging that the former Sindh information minister had accumulated wealth and assets worth Rs2.43 billion beyond his known sources of income and purchased properties on benamie persons and

relatives’ names.

NAB had further alleged that Memon had transferred Rs1.8 billion out of the country through illegal modes of Hawala and Hundi during 2012 to 2016.