FDE puts off in-person classes until June 7

Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced that all public sector schools and colleges in Islamabad overseen by it will reopen for in-person learning on June 7.

The announcement comes as the federal capital fall among the districts, which have more than five per cent coronavirus positivity rate. The local educational institutions were slated to resume in-person classes on May 24.

Now, they will stay closed until June 6 and reopen on June 7. The National Command and Operation Centre, the country's COVID-19 nerve centre, will review the COVID-19-related situation on June 3 to give a go-ahead for in-person learning in schools and colleges or otherwise. A notification of the FDE read that the reopening of educational institutions in Islamabad had been extended from May 24 to June 7 due to high COVID-19 positivity ratio in the city, which was currently over six per cent.

“All educational institutions working under the ambit of FDE shall now remain closed until 06-06-2021 under already issued guidelines. Staggered opening with effect from 07-06-2021 shall be allowed subject to the endorsement of the same in review meeting scheduled to be held at NCOC on 03-06-2021,” it said.