‘I am Bilawal, and I stand with people of Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday tweeted that his name is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and stands with people of Pakistan who rejected the selected.

Bilawal tweeted with hashtag #rejectedselected, "My name is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari & I stand with the people of Pakistan who have #rejectedselected."

The tweet apparently came in response to PTI hastag#Istandwith Imran Khan in which majority of the PTI federal ministers, Speaker National Assembly and party workers tweeted in support of the premier on Wednesday.