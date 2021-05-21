More rallies staged in Peshawar to condemn Israeli aggression

PESHAWAR: Islami Jamiat-i-Talaba (IJT) and Awami National Party (ANP) women wing on Thursday staged separate protest demonstrations to condemn Israeli atrocities against the people of Palestine.

The IJT activists, carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Israel and in support of Palestine, gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club.

They raised slogans and vowed to render every sacrifice to protect innocent people of Palestine.

Speaking on the occasion, IJT Nazim Muhammad Kashif Azam deplored the silence of Pakistan and OIC over the ongoing killing of Palestinians. He said the OIC could not take practical steps to protect the Muslims and holy places. The protesters also burnt the flag of Israel.

The ANP leader Shazia Aurangzeb, the ANP woman activists also staged a rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Shazia Aurangzeb urged the Ummah to take a joint stance on the issue.