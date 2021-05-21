Mass vaccination campaign for Malakand division reviewed

PESHAWAR: KP Health Secretary Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah on Thursday chaired a meeting at the Commissioner office on setting up Mass Vaccination Centres (MVCs).

The meeting was attended by all the District Health Officers (DHOs) from across the division, Covid Response Team and civil administration, Support Team of Pakistan Army, including Brigadier Ahmed Kamal, said an official handout.

The meeting reviewed the corona epidemic situation in all the districts of the division, overall vaccination with regard to Covid-19 and progress in setting up of MVCs under the new strategy.

Presiding over the meeting, Secretary Health Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah said that they had entered an important stage with regard to vaccination and mass vaccination was being started in all the districts.

The performance of hospitals, staff and district health departments in general vaccination is commendable, he said, adding we were speeding up the process of vaccination to protect the public from the deadly effects of Covid-19 and are setting up mass vaccination centres in all districts, said the secretary.

The secretary directed the DHOs to complete the arrangements for setting up of MVCs in their districts within a week.

He said that the public response to the epidemic situation in Malakand Division and implementation of standard operating procedures was commendable, public cooperation has reduced the epidemic pressure, and, therefore, the KP government is speeding up the vaccination process.

The secretary said the mass vaccination facility would ease the vaccination process for the public and tourists equally.

Reviewing the administrative matters and support of the Pak Army to the civil administration, Brigadier Ahmed Kamal said in the context of the decisions of the National Command and Operation Centre, the vaccination process is being gradually increased and in such situations the district departments need to be more efficient.

“We need to move forward with a comprehensive plan and the Pakistan Army will provide full support in this regard”, he said.

Due to the growing trend of vaccination among the people, the establishment of MVCs was inevitable and the establishment of such centres will facilitate the public in the process of vaccination, he added.

During the meeting, the health officers of Malakand districts discussed in

detail the performance of the districts and later agreed on a plan of action for setting up of MVCs within a week.