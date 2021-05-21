US sanctions two Yemeni Huthi commanders

DUBAI: The United States on Thursday announced sanctions against two of Yemen’s Huthi rebel commanders, who are leading an offensive to seize the last northern government stronghold of Marib.

Yemen’s civil war, which started in 2014, pits Iran-backed Huthi rebels against an internationally recognised government supported by a Saudi-led military coalition. The Huthis launched in February a fierce offensive to seize Marib, capital of an oil-rich region, where heavy battles have exacerbated what the UN already calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said sanctions were placed on Mohammed Abdul Kareem al-Ghamari, the Huthi’s Chief of the General Staff, who is leading the push to seize Marib, as well as Youssef al-Madani, another Huthi commander leading forces in the campaign.

"If there were no offensive, if there were a commitment to peace, if the parties are all showing up to deal constructively with the UN envoy, there would be no need for designations," Lenderking told reporters in an online press briefing.