SHC seeks details of illegal constructions in District Central

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to submit a list of properties in District Central whereupon illegal constructions had been raised along with the details of civil and criminal cases with regard to such illegal constructions.

Hearing a petition against unauthorised constructions in the Garden area, a division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi took exception to unauthorised constructions in the city and inquired SBCA officials about action being taken against such illegal constructions.

The high court asked the SBCA District Central director what action had been taken against unauthorised constructions in his jurisdiction. He informed the court that he had been recently transferred to District Central.

A counsel for the SBCA requested time to file a counter affidavit on the petition. The SHC directed SBCA District Central Director Abdul Raqeeb to submit a list of properties in his

respective jurisdiction whereupon illegal constructions had been raised along with details of pending civil and criminal cases with regard to such buildings.

The bench directed that the report should include details of Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Gulbahar, Liaquatabad, Federal B Area, Rizvia Society, New Karachi, Buffer Zone, etc. The high court directed the SBCA to file such reports within two months.

The high court observed that the copy of the order shall be forwarded to the SBCA director general and observed that in case of non-compliance with the court order within the stipulated time, the SBCA DG shall be in attendance to explain the non-compliance.