Successful by-polls campaign in Matli: Bilawal congratulates PS-70 PPP candidate

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has telephoned PPP candidate for PS-70 Badin Dada Muhammad Halepoto and congratulated him on running a successful election campaign in the by-elections.

Bilawal said the people of Badin district have always supported the PPP. He said after winning the by-election, the elected legislator has to serve the people of Matli.

He said the newly-selected and so called revolutionaries are on the same page in the by-elections to be held in Matli on Thursday, May 20. The people of Matli will give reply to the newly-elected and revolutionaries with the power of their vote. Bilawal said the vote is only for the arrow, the vote is for Benazir.