Successful by-polls campaign in Matli: Bilawal congratulates PS-70 PPP candidate

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has telephoned PPP candidate for PS-70 Badin Dada Muhammad Halepoto and congratulated him on running a successful election campaign in the by-elections.
Bilawal said the people of Badin district have always supported the PPP. He said after winning the by-election, the elected legislator has to serve the people of Matli.
He said the newly-selected and so called revolutionaries are on the same page in the by-elections to be held in Matli on Thursday, May 20. The people of Matli will give reply to the newly-elected and revolutionaries with the power of their vote. Bilawal said the vote is only for the arrow, the vote is for Benazir.