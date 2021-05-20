close
Thu May 20, 2021
AFP
May 20, 2021

Facebook touts progress in curbing hate, violent content

World

Washington: Facebook said on Wednesday it was making steady progress in curbing hate speech and violent content on the massive social network as it released its quarterly update on enforcing its standards.

The leading social media firm said refinements in artificial intelligence have helped it filter out more hateful and violent content along with bullying, inappropriate sexual material and fake accounts, among other things. Facebook said the "prevalence" of hate speech in the first quarter of 2021 was between 0.05 and 0.06 percent, a drop of nearly half from mid-2020.

