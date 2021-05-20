Govt helpline for women now available round the clock

The helpline service 1094 of the Sindh governmentâ€™s women development department to receive complaints related to excesses committed against women is now available round the clock.

The service is now available on a 24-hour basis to receive complaints related to incidents of harassment, domestic violence, and other excesses and injustices being committed against women.

Sindh Women Development Minister Syeda Shehla Raza said that it has become highly imperative to establish such a platform to instantly lodge complaints because incidents of violence and mistreatment against women have been on the rise in society.

She said that the helpline service of the women development department would provide the best possible legal counselling to women facing injustices and various forms of cruelty. She appreciated the services of the officials and personnel of the department for making the complaint service operational round the clock.