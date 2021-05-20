KP govt starts Peshawar Press Club renovation

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started renovating the Peshawar Press Club at an estimated cost of Rs6.8 million.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the renovation work on Wednesday, Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education, said that all the issues of journalists were being solved on a priority basis.

He added that following recommendations of the provincial cabinet for the establishment of Peshawar Model Town, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has also approved amendments to the Local Government Act. He said that a media enclave for journalists was being set up in Peshawar Model Town. First of all, the allotment letters would be issued to the journalists in the town, he added.

Peshawar Press Club President M Riaz and General Secretary Kamran Bukhari and senior journalists were also present.

Talking about the renovation work of Peshawar Press Club, Kamran Bangash said that the renovation work of press club would be completed at Rs6.8 million. He said that plots were being provided to journalists for accommodation while the corona vaccination centre for journalists was being set up at the Peshawar Press Club.

Kamran Bangash said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking steps for the welfare of journalists. He said issues of journalists from tribal districts would be resolved. He assured the journalists that the government was resolving all the issues of the journalists.

Kamran Bangash said that Peshawar Model Town would have a special quota for media persons.