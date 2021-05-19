PFUJ rallies condemn Israeli atrocities, attack on media in Palestine

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Speakers, representing journalists bodies and civil society at rallies on a call by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ), has strongly condemned Israeli terrorism and atrocities against Palestinian and bombing on civilian residential centres and media houses and urged international community and United Nations (UN) to immediately intervene to stop Israeli aggression and terrorism on Palestinians, says a press release on Tuesday.

Protest rallies were arranged by all the union of journalists in Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Lahore, apart from Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Abbottabad, Rahimyar Khan, Gujranwala, Multan which were widely attended by journalists, representative of civil society lawyers people from different walks of life and termed Israeli brutalities as inhuman and act of barbarism and terrorism.

“Condemnation resolution are not enough and will not serve the purpose, Muslim world must pressurise Israel to stop violence against innocent civilians in Palestine” said PFUJ President Shehzada Zulfiqar while addressing rally in Quetta. He condemned Israeli bombing and air strikes on a building housing media outlets in Gaza. “It was shocking that even a building that was housing international and local media outlets was not spared and was demolished due to Israeli air strikes” he said.

The speakers said there is an urgent need of meetings of OIC, Arab League and UN Security council for the purpose of pressuring Israel to end its aggression and terrorism in Palestine. Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has reiterated that the Israeli state's continued brutal assault on the people of Gaza is in flagrant violation of international law and universal human rights standards.

The press statement said, “That the Israeli offensive has targeted not only civilians but also children, health workers and the media, indicates a level of shocking impunity, which the wider international community ignores at its peril.” “HRCP stands in solidarity with the people of Gaza and calls on the international community to live up to the human rights standards they have espoused,” the statement added.