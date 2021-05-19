Sirajul Haq to lead rally on Friday

Rawalpindi: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will take out protest rallies across the country to express solidarity with the people of Palestine on Friday (May 21). Addressing a press conference here, JI Punjab ameer, Dr. Tariq Saleem said the party had finalised the arrangements to observe Palestine Solidarity Day on Friday. The protest rallies will be held after Jumma prayers to be led by central, provincial and district leadership. He said that JI central ameer, Sirajul will lead a rally in Islamabad.