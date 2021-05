Qul for Begum Nasim Wali Khan held

CHARSADDA: The Qul for Begum Nasim Wali Khan was held at Wali Bagh here on Tuesday. A large number of social and political figures showed up at Wali Bagh in Charsadda to offer their condolences on the death of Begum Nasim Wali Khan.

Afghan Consul General Najeeb Ahmadzai, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Fida Mohammad, Supreme Court Bar Association President Abdul Latif Afridi Advocate, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former chief minister Pir Sabir Shah, MNA Zahir Akram Durrani, former federal minister Arbab Alamgir, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan provincial head Fayyaz Khan, Peshawar University Teachers Association President Dr Fazal Nasir, Pakistan People’s Party’s parliamentary leader Sher Azam Wazir, provincial Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub, former senator Afrasiab Khattak, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement leader Manzoor Pashteen and others offered fateha for the departed soul and prayed to Allah to rest her in eternal peace.