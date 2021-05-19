Cop shot dead in DI Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A police constable was shot dead at Dr Fazlur Rahman Street in Commissionery Bazaar in the limits of City Police Station, police said on Tuesday.
They said that a cop identified as Fahim Shakir Gandapur was on his way home when accused Khurshid allegedly opened fire on him at Dr Fazlur Rahman Street in Commissionery Bazaar. As a result, he sustained multiple bullet injuries and later died on way to hospital.
The motive behind the incident could not be ascertained. The police have registered a case on the report of Muhammad Salim Gandapur, father of the slain cop, against the accused. Meanwhile, a man identified as Dil Jan, 35, electrocuted while installing a solar plant in Band Dhupandwala area.