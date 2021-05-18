CDWP approves five Rs26b projects

ISLAMABAD: The Planning Commission's Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting, presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, cleared four development projects with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs8.7 billion & and recommended one project worth Rs17 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

Secretary Planning, senior officials from Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference. Projects related to energy, physical planning & housing, science & technology were presented in the meeting.

A project related to energy presented in the meeting namely “30MW Hydro Power Project at Ghowari District Ghanche Gilgit-Baltistan” worth Rs16399.760 million referred to ECNEC for further approval. The generated energy of this project will transmitted to the load centers of Ghanche district and adjacent area of Skardu by laying 5km long, 66kv transmission lines.

A project of Physical Planning & Housing presented in the meeting namely “Development of Ziarat Town’ worth Rs1200 million approved in the meeting. The project focused on infrastructure development including widening & improvement existing town roads, regeneration of the old town and provision of missing tourism infrastructure and socio-economic uplift of Ziariat Town.