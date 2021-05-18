Nine-year-old girl killed by kite string

TOBA TEK SINGH: A nine-year-old girl died after a kite sting injured her when she was moving with her father on a motorcycle at Gojra on Monday.

Reportedly, Muhammad Ashraf of Shorkot Cantonment and his daughter Abrash Perveen were heading towards Toba Tek Singh from Shahkot (Sheikhupura) on a motorcycle to see their relatives.

On Gojra-Toba Road a stray kite string injured the throat of the girl critically. She was rushed to Gojra tehsil headquarters hospital where the doctors referred her to Faisalabad Allied Hospital, where she died.

Faisalabad Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Riffat Mukhtar took notice of the incident and sought a report from Toba Tek Singh District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umer Farooq. Meanwhile, the DPO suspended the Gojra city police SHO and ordered a crackdown on manufacturers and sellers of kites and string rolls. The police raided different localities and arrested five kite sellers and recovered 580 kites and 50 chemically-coated string rolls.

LAND DISPUTE CLAIMS LIFE OF YOUTH: A youth was shot dead over a land dispute in Chak 392/JB, Chatala, on Monday. Reportedly, Ghulam Shabbir and his sons opened indiscriminate fire on their rivals, leaving Hassan Shahid dead on the spot and his relatives Mohsin, Husnain, Wahid and Usama wounded critically over a dispute of contract of farmland. The injured were rushed to district headquarters hospital where the doctors referred them to Faisalabad Allied Hospital.